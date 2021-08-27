The Mazda MX-5 Miata has always been among the favorite cars of the tuning companies. Not only that but we’ve also seen a number of very cool cars based on the Japanese roadster, including a 1930s Alfa Romeo kit car and the retro-looking Hurtan Grand Albaycin, as well as the Chevrolet Corvette C2-inspired Mitsuoka Rock Star. But even if you are not a professional tuner, there’s always something you can do to make your Miata cooler.

Take for example the guy from the video at the top of this page. We don’t know what generation and year Miata he is driving but somehow he managed to replace the stock horn of his car with a train horn. A bit too powerful for the small roadster? Probably, but if it does the job, there’s nothing wrong with it.

In a recent video published on Reddit, the owner of the car shows footage from his dashcam. As he approaches an intersection, a driver in what appears to be a brown Subaru Outback makes a right turn and enters the Miata’s lane. Seconds before a crash is about to happen, the driver of the roadster presses the horn to signal the Subaru driver they shouldn’t be there. It looks like the lifted wagon is allowed to turn right on red in this case but, of course, that doesn't mean it doesn’t have to stop and look left first.

Turning right on a red light without taking a look first seems to be a common problem as many Reddit users are reporting cases where this situation has happened. There’s an obvious and simple solution, though it needs more attention from the drivers - just stop and turn your head left to see if there’s any incoming traffic. If it’s clear - or even if there’s a vehicle coming but it’s still away enough to let you enter the lane - just pull out and slam on the gas until you reach your cruising speed. The faster you join the traffic, the better.