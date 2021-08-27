Overlanding has blossomed in recent years as more and more people are eager to go off the beaten path and spend the night in a secluded area away from civilization to recharge their batteries. The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 temporarily put the brakes on this adventurous lifestyle, but now that we're gradually getting our lives back after being stuck indoors for months on end, people are anxious to rekindle with Mother Nature.

The Overland Expo Mountain West event takes place this weekend and it's the perfect venue to showcase fully customized trucks with enhanced go-anywhere capabilities. GMC is attending the show with a tricked-out version of the already capable Canyon AT4, suitably dubbed the OVERLANDX Off-road Concept. Lifted from the factory, the show truck rides on chunky 33-inch BFGoodrich KM3 Mud-Terrain tires on 17-inch AEV Crestone wheels.

GMC has prepared a long list of mods as the pickup has everything from rocker panel protectors and built-in front recovery points to extended underbody protection and a heavy-duty front bumper with a winch. The off-road-ready Canyon boasts front and rear electronic locking differentials and even a solar panel, while the storage area in the bed incorporates a nifty drawer system.

With a 10-inch ground clearance and a 27.7-degree approach angle, the OVERLANDX Off-road Concept is ready to tackle rough terrain, and once you arrive at the destination, you can rest in the roof-mounted tent. GMC fitted the Canyon AT4 with an awning to offer shelter from the sun and rain. Other upgrades include a cooler and even a kitchenette, along with guy lines for protecting the windshield from being hit by low-hanging branches.

The rugged OVERLANDX Off-road will remain a concept for now, although GMC says it demonstrates how the company "is looking ahead to serve its growing customer base of off-roading and overlanding enthusiasts."