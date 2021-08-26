Many aftermarket companies have stepped in to add something extra to the Chevrolet Corvette over the years, but few have the history of Callaway Cars. We've seen new Camaros and even a Silverado pickup from Callaway, but the prestigious tuner's attention finally turns to the mid-engine C8 Corvette.

There's still much we don't know about the latest Callaway Corvette. The car was announced through social media with three teaser photos, showing a C8 sketch with Callaway's exterior upgrades highlighted. The body kit looks modest enough, with a lip spoiler and rocker panels not shaking up the existing formula too much. It's quite different at the rear, however, with a completely new fascia that moves the exhaust tips to the center. Perched above it all is a properly massive spoiler, and a new set of nine-spoke wheels rest at the corners.

Gallery: Callaway Corvette C8 Teaser Images

3 Photos

Beyond that, the new C8 is a mystery but it's safe to assume there will be some engine and suspension work to match the looks. Callaway offers a host of power and chassis upgrades for the Corvette going back to the fifth-generation model in the late 1990s, and lest we forget the infamous Callaway SledgeHammer – a silver 1988 C4 Corvette that ultimately went 255 mph. The new Callaway C8 won't be seeking such velocities, but modest upgrades to enhance the 490-horsepower (365-kilowatt) LT2 V8 are all but guaranteed.

Callaway plans to debut this tweaked C8 'Vette during the Corvettes at Carlisle event happening this week in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Billed as the largest Corvette event in the world, thousands of cars attend the annual three-day event which includes a car show, seminars, vendors, and more. This year's show is slated to run August 26-28, which means full information on the Callaway C8 should be cropping up very soon indeed.