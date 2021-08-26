Here's an intriguing rumor: the Camaro ZL1 will get the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 from the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, according to "a source deep inside GM," speaking to Motor Trend. It will be a final power boost for the model before the Camaro exits the Chevy lineup.

The higher-output version of the LT4 V8 in the CT5-V Blackwing makes a monumental 668 horsepower (498 kilowatts) and 659 (893 Newton-meters). As a reminder, the ZL1 already has a lesser version of the LT4 engine that makes 650 hp (485 kW) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm).

Gallery: 2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

4 Photos

Motor Trend's rumor also suggests the Camaro ZL1 models might also get other performance components from the CT5-V Blackwing, but the report doesn't offer specifics. We wonder if this could include the Cadillac's carbon-ceramic brakes.

The rumor claims the upgraded ZL1 would be available for just two model years. Motor Trend speculates the vehicle would arrive for the 2023 model year.

A recent rumor suggested Chevy canceled plans to build a sixth-gen Camaro Z/28 using the same high-revving V8 as the upcoming Corvette Z06. The model was even going to be available with a manual gearbox. However, the automaker decided there wasn't enough demand to make the investment.

We wonder whether this plan to put the more powerful LT4 into the Camaro is a sort of compromise being not improving the model until its retirement and investing to engineer a Z/28. Since the engine family isn't changing, the cost of upgrading the ZL1 probably isn't as high as creating an all-new variant of the vehicle.

There's also a rumor about the Camaro coming back as a very different vehicle after the current one goes away. The model could transform into an electric performance sedan.