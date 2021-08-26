After a seemingly endless series of renderings, the Alpha Motor Corporation finally is showing a physical prototype for a vehicle. The Wolf compact pickup has an intended price of $36,000 to $46,000, and the company plans to launch the production version in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Alpha indicates the Wolf's specifications are still subject to change. The company plans to offer a single electric motor to power the rear axle and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive layout.

Gallery: Alpha Wolf Prototype

48 Photos

The automaker isn't quoting a horsepower figure, but the acceleration to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) is an estimated 6.2 seconds. The range would be 250 to over 275 miles, and the vehicle would be able to tow 3,000 pounds (1,360 kilograms).

The Wolf measures 190 inches (4,828 millimeters) long and 76 inches (1,930 millimeters) wide. For comparison, the new Ford Maverick is 199.7 inches (5,072 millimeters) long and 72.6 inches (1,844 millimeters) wide.

The Wolf's cargo bed measures 71 inches (1,810 millimeters) long by 62 inches (1,580 millimeters) wide. The Maverick's cargo area is 54.4 inches (1,382 millimeters) long and has a full width of 53.3 inches (1,354 millimeters).

The Wolf has a single cab body with space for two people inside. The exterior styling is vaguely retro with an appearance that sort of evokes a Toyota Pickup from the 1980s. The cabin has a minimalist aesthetic that includes a digital instrument cluster and a portrait-oriented infotainment screen.

There are still some lingering questions about the Alpha Wolf. In the video above, the company says that it plans to build the vehicle in the United States but without specifying a location. The pickup uses a lithium-ion battery, the pack's capacity isn't available yet.

Launching a car company is a difficult task. Moving from showing renderings to having a physical prototype is a good sign, though. Let's see if Alpha can bring the Wolf to market.