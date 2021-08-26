Cupra became SEAT’s standalone performance sub-brand back in 2018, and it has found success. It has a bright future, too, as the brand announced today that it would debut a new concept at this year’s IAA Munich Motor Show. However, we will see it digitally unveiled next week. The car is called the Cupra UrbanRebel Concept, and the teaser video shows off a vehicle with a wild design and an enormous rear wing.

The all-electric concept previews the future design language of an urban electric vehicle that the company plans to launch in 2025. According to the brand, racing is a core part of its DNA, so it decided to present its urban concept car as a race car, which explains the massive rear wing and integrated taillights. We won’t see those make it onto the production version, though they help make for a striking teaser video, which shows off other vehicle bits.

We get a glimpse of the hood and headlights, which appear to sit on an upright-looking face. It also seems that the UrbanRebel is a two-door vehicle, which wouldn’t be that surprising if it’s designed and built for city driving. It’s not a body style seen in the US much anymore. Cupra hasn’t provided any concrete details about the concept, though we doubt the brand will offer up many. This is a design concept that’ll preview the brand’s future styling instead of the technology that’ll power the fully electric vehicle.

If Cupra plans to infuse its racing DNA in its upcoming urban runabout, it could have quite the fun car on its hands. Earlier this year, the brand added the Born to its lineup, its take on the all-electric VW ID.3, though Cupra was able to extract more power for its variant. We’ll know next week what the UrbanRebel Concept will look like, which will provide us our first look at the brand’s future design language. What we’ve seen so far looks promising – wing or no wing.