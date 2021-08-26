Back in July, Maserati revealed that there will be three trim levels for its lineup for the 2022 model year and beyond. The trim levels are called GT, Modena, and Trofeo, which will be available for all of its cars.

And yes, the upcoming Maserati Grecale crossover will also have these trim levels, including the hot Trofeo trim. This was confirmed to The Drive by William Peffer, CEO of Maserati North America, which looks to be optimistic about what the Grecale is supposed to bring to the table when it makes its global debut in November.

That said, the Grecale is looking piped up to go against its rivals, including the Porsche Macan and its hotter Macan GTS trim.

To challenge Stuttgart, we could see the Grecale Trofeo powered by the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 from the Maserati MC20. This mill makes 621 horsepower (463 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (729 Newton-meters) of torque in the supercar, so it's possible that it will be detuned for the more practical SUV.

Another engine option would be a 2.0-liter mild-hybrid powertrain. Of note, these engine options are yet to be confirmed, but Maserati has confirmed that an all-electric version will arrive later following Maserati's previous announcement.

Slotted below the Maserati Levante SUV, the Grecale will arrive as a compact SUV, expanding the profitable segment in hopes to fortify the automaker's strategy, including the inevitable electrification.

Also part of the strategy is the renaming of trim levels, with the GT trim representing the brand's "more urban, minimal, and contemporary spirit"; Modena for those looking for a balance of "innate elegance, dynamism, and fun-to-drive"; and Trofeo representing the top of the range and the sportiest of the bunch.