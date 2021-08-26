Earlier this month, our photographers caught a camouflaged prototype of a hot Land Rover Range Rover Sport and it was the SVR-badged performance SUV with large brakes and quad exhaust pipes. Today, we have a new batch of spy shots depicting an SVR treatment for the regular Range Rover with full-body camouflage foil.

Caught in a convoy on public roads in Spain, the trial vehicle doesn’t look especially sleek and sporty, though this is due to the large amount of disguise covering the entire body. There are obvious signs that this is an SVR model, including the lower suspension, massive brakes, and four exhaust pipes at the back. If those exhausts look weird to you, don’t worry - these are just provisional pipes and in the final setup, they will be integrated into the rear bumper.

Sharing Land Rover’s Modular Longitudinal Architecture platform with the Range Rover Sport, the regular Range Rover SVR should benefit from a BMW-sourced 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. In the RR Sport SVR trim, it should deliver about 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts), making the performance SUV the most powerful production Land Rover to date. It will be interesting to see what peak output the Range Rover SVR will offer.

Interestingly, this Range Rover SVR prototype was spied in a convoy with other Land Rover and Jaguar vehicles, including a Jaguar F-Pace SVR. We don’t know the reasons why JLR has both the Range Rover SVR and F-Pace SVR testing together, though this might hint at a potential new engine for the latter in the form of the said 4.4 V8.

As a final note, just a few days ago, Land Rover unveiled the Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition as a swan song for the current generation model. With a starting price of $141,600 and several visual upgrades, it’s an expensive but stylish way to say goodbye to the L494 generation Range Rover Sport.