Acura took many enthusiasts by surprise when it announced the Integra's return during the world premiere of the NSX Type S. With the company's vice president Jon Ikeda planning to Type S all the things, it's easy to put two and two together and just assume there will be an Integra Type S sooner or later. We're not going to do that just yet, but a new trademark application from August 20 reinforces the possibility of a performance derivate.

Acura's parent company Honda is taking legal measures to secure the "Integra Type S" rights by registering the name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Rather than claiming intellectual prototype for the moniker to use it on a future car, the trademark was actually filed for "Apparel and headwear, namely, caps, hats, t-shirts, shirts, sweatshirts, knit shirts, polo shirts, jackets, and vests."

It would appear Acura is interested in launching Integra Type S-branded apparel, but surely this wouldn't happen without an actual car carrying this name to back up the merchandise? Logic tells us the company is looking to make some extra money by launching hats, shirts, and whatnot following the world premiere of an Integra Type S.

As a matter of fact, the very same Ikeda recently told Motor Trend he is "aware people will want an Integra Type S" and it looks as though Acura will be listening to what enthusiasts have been asking. The design has been finalized as "an Integra for this generation" and it's a known fact the new model will not replace the ILX.

Since the Integra's revival was announced only two weeks ago, details are scarce for the time being. Acura has not ruled out both two- and four-door versions, while reports state it will be based on the latest-generation Honda Civic. Specifically, it could be mechanically related to the upcoming Civic Si, but it's all pure speculation at this point.

More details about the compact sports car could be disclosed in the coming months in the lead-up to the official premiere scheduled to take place in spring 2022.