On paper, there's a lot wrong with the Mazda MX-30, but its price apparently isn't one of them. According to calculations from Cars Direct buyers of the electric crossover in California could get the one for as little as $23,645 by taking advantage of all of the available incentives. The model's base MSRP is $33,470 (plus a $1,175 destination fee).

The way the math works is that the MX-30 is eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit. Plus, California offers a $2,000 Clean Vehicle Rebate and a $1,500 Clean Fuel Reward. This $11,000 in incentives knocks the EV down to $23,645 after factoring in the destination charge.

Cars Direct notes that it's not clear whether Mazda plans to pass along the full $7,500 federal tax credit to people who are leasing the MX-30. As an example, Ford does this to people leasing the Mach-E.

The MX-30 launches only in California initially. It has a 35.5-kilowatt-hour battery that gives the vehicle a mere 100 miles (161 kilometers) of range. Recharging 80 percent of the capacity takes 36 minutes on a Level 3 charger or 2 hours and 50 minutes on a DC fast charger.

The EV has a single, front-mounted electric motor that makes 143 horsepower (107 kilowatts) peak and 109 hp (80.9 kW) continuous. It produces 200 pound-feet (271 Newton-meters) of torque.

Mazda seems to know the range is an issue, so it is letting owners borrow any of the automaker's other vehicles for up to 10 days.

The range-topping Premium Plus gets a 12-speaker audio system, a heated steering wheel, a 360-degree parking camera, advanced keyless entry, and leatherette seating surfaces. Plus, it has Mazda's i-Activsense safety tech suite with full-speed adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane keep assist, driver attention alert, and high-beam assist.

Mazda initially planned to offer the MX-30 with a rotary engine as a range extender, but the company has delayed this model. It was supposed to arrive in the first half of 2022. There's speculation about the variant's complete cancelation.