The 2023 Nissan Z debuted just last week, and there weren't many surprises. The Z Proto set expectations, and the production version appears to exceed them. It has slick exterior styling, a new powertrain, and a revised interior even if the underpinnings are carried over from the current 370Z, with modifications, of course. In a new interview with Road and Track, Nissan Z Chief Engineer Hiroshi Tamura described the car as a "dance partner."

Though it's not a potent powerhouse, the new Z has considerably more power than the outgoing model. Under the hood is a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine delivering 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 350 pound-feet (475 Newton-meters) of torque. Tamura told the publication that the car isn't "chasing" numbers, and it's not too concerned with zero to 60 times. The important thing about driving the new Z to Tamura is enjoying the "conversation with the car." You should look elsewhere if you're looking for a pure numbers machine.

Gallery: 2023 Nissan Z

54 Photos

Nissan did a lot to improve the car's underpinnings and, subsequently, the handling. The automaker increased the car's structural rigidity, tweaked the suspension, and added electronic power steering. A six-speed manual is standard, which will certainly help spark conversation between the driver and the car. A nine-speed automatic is optional, as is a limited-slip differential. Nissan says the new Z is 15 percent quicker to 60, with a 13-percent increase in cornering Gs.

As exciting as the new Nissan Z is, we'll be waiting for it to hit showrooms. The automaker hasn't said when it'd go on sale, though it's a 2023 model-year vehicle, so it'll likely arrive sometime next summer. That seems like a safe estimate considering the current supply chain issues affecting a large portion of the auto industry. Pricing information is still elusive, though Nissan executives told us that it would start at around $40,000.