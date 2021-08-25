Cadillac Escalade demand is high, with the average price for the luxury behemoth cresting the six-figure mark earlier this year. Cadillac is set to further increase its appeal by adding a high-performance V variant, which we caught out testing for the first time earlier this year. A new spy video from TFLtruck captures the SUV out testing again, and it looks like it’s a bit more ready for production.

The SUV still wears a lot of thick cladding and camouflage, though it’s hard to hide the Escalade’s distinct boxy shape. The video doesn’t reveal much, though it does look a bit more complete than the last time we saw it. The quad-exhaust system now has proper tips, cleaning up the rear bumper design. The tape covering the wheel center caps attempt to hide the Cadillac shield, though its outline is still visible. The extra camouflage has us thinking the Escalade-V will have a few unique body panels to distinguish it from the non-V variant.

Gallery: Cadillac Escalade V First Spy Photos

8 Photos

The video captures a hint of the exhaust note, though it’s too brief to determine anything useful. We expect the SUV to use GM’s supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V8 that powers the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. In the Blackwing, the engine makes 668 horsepower (498 kilowatts) and 659 pound-feet (893 Newton-meters) of torque. However, Cadillac will likely give the engine a specific tune that could see it make a bit less power. The engine makes 650 hp (484 kW) in the Camaro, for example.

Cadillac hasn’t revealed when we could see the model, though we’d guess a debut will happen sometime next year before it arrives as a 2023 model. We expect a premium interior that builds off the Escalade’s latest luxuries and features, and we expect it to have a comfortable ride thanks to its independent rear suspension and Magnetic Ride Control.