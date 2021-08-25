The organizers of the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) have announced a partnership with Qatar Tourism in a press conference held at Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC). The product? A new event called the Qatar Geneva International Motor Show, which will have its first edition either in the fall of 2022 or 2023.

If you're thinking that the GIMS is moving to Qatar, you'd be wrong. It's actually a spin-off of the original GIMS. In fact, the full concept of the new event will be revealed at the return of the GIMS on February 19-27, 2022.

Gallery: 2019 Geneva Motor Show: Best And Worst

18 Photos

Of note, the new Qatar Geneva International Motor Show will take place every two years. The exact dates of its pilot will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

GIMS and Qatar Tourism want to position the biennial event as a new world-renowned motor show for the Middle East. Set in the Qatari capital of Doha, the partners are confident that the new auto show will stand out as an essential calendar event for exhibitors and car lovers from around the globe.

"The joint forces with Qatar Tourism empower us to focus on the upcoming 91st edition of GIMS in February 2022, where we will be able to gather ideas and learnings for the new motor show in Doha," said Maurice Turrettini, President of the Permanent Committee of the Geneva International Motor Show.

To recall, the GIMS had to be canceled for 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The future of the auto show was in peril because of this, but it seems like the organizer has found a way to keep the legendary auto show alive. The 2022 GIMS would be the 91st edition of the Swiss event, which is one of the longest-running auto shows in the world.