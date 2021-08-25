The shoe and leather goods company Negroni partners with Nissan to create three colorways of Idea Corsa x Nissan Z driving shoes. To be properly fashionable, all of your accessories need to match what you're wearing, and that should include your shoes and car, too.

The collaboration takes Negroni's existing Idea Corsa driving shoe and adds Z-inspired touches. They come in the colors Lightning Yellow, Ceylan Blue, or White with a punched-leather finish. All three colorways come with silver for the center section and the N-shaped element on the sides. Plus, there's a tiny Z logo on the heel.

Gallery: Negroni Idea Corsa X Nissan Z Shoes

12 Photos

These shoes are available now to buy online, but you might be surprised by their price. White is the least expensive at 3,740 yen (339.98 at current exchange rates). The Ceylan Blue colorway is 4,620 yen ($420). Finally, Lightning Yellow costs the most at 48,400 yen ($440).

It's worth pointing out that the new Z is available in colors that are very similar to the Negroni shoes' Ceylan Blue and Lightning Yellow. Someone really could pick up these new kicks, and then match them to a Z.

The 2023 Nissan Z (no more engine displacement numbers in the name) has a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 making 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 350 pound-feet (475 newton-meters) of torque. It comes standard with a six-speed manual, and a nine-speed automatic is an option.

The Z launches in the Sport and Performance trim levels, and prices start "around $40,000," according to Nissan. Deliveries begin in the US in early 2022. Plus, there's a limited run of 240 Proto Spec editions that have yellow brake calipers, bronze 19-inch Rays wheels, yellow accents in the cabin, and suede inserts for the seats.