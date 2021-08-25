Following a rumor from last week, Ford has officially revealed the arrival of a rear-wheel-drive Explorer ST for the 2022 model year. That said, all-wheel drivetrain is now an option for the go-fast midsize crossover, which meant pricing will likely be lower but has yet to be revealed.

CarsDirect may have discovered the pricing for the tail-happy Explorer based on data derived from Ford's latest order guide. According to the website, there will be a $2,000 price cut down to a $53,415 price tag, with handling and destination.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Explorer ST Rear-Wheel Drive

6 Photos

That said, the AWD Explorer ST will be priced at $55,415 for the 2022 model year if we're to follow CarsDirect's discovery. In contrast, the 2021 Explorer ST AWD is now priced at $55,240 before discounts.

Although still not confirmed at this point, the price cut for the new RWD Explorer ST isn't surprising. The Ford Explorer Platinum, which became standard with rear-wheel drivetrain for 2021, also got a substantial decrease.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Ford Explorer shop now

It's a bit challenging to track the Explorer's pricing through its model years due to several price updates and lineup changes. What's certain is that the most affordable Explorer Enthusiast ST is here to stay for the 2022 model year.

Meanwhile, Ford has also expanded the ST-badged Explorer lineup with the addition of the ST-Line. Positioned between the XLT and Limited, the Explorer ST-Line is cheaper than the fully-fledged Explorer ST by $7,570, while also undercutting the Enthusiast ST by $2,575.

The Explorer ST-Line doesn't have the oomph, though. Despite being equipped like a full-fat Explorer ST, it's only powered by a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine with 300 horsepower (223 kilowatts) connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission.