A new generation of gaming consoles means a new generation of racing games is right behind it, and this year is no different. The Xbox Series S/X gaming systems arrived last year, and this November, we’ll get a new Forza Horizon video game, too. The open-world racing franchise is heading to Mexico for the fifth installment, and it’ll bring with it a packed catalog of cars, including the Mercedes-AMG Project One “Forza Horizon Edition” hypercar.

A new eight-minute trailer highlighted a number of vehicles that’ll be available, but the hero car in the trailer is the AMG Project One, which is used to drive the final leg to the festival – a pivotal part of the Forza Horizon franchise. Mercedes and Microsoft worked closely to get the hypercar into the game, which will have a limited production run of just 275 units. Microsoft gave the car an exclusive livery, too.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG Project One “Forza Horizon Edition”

2 Photos

The hypercar has suffered a series of setbacks since Mercedes announced the car in 2017, which has delayed the model. The F1-derived 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 proved a bit more of a handful to develop than initially imagined. The engine works with four electric motors to produce over 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts). Microsoft included the car’s active aerodynamics into the game, too, along with a digital top speed of over 217 miles (350 kilometers) per hour. For many, this will be their only opportunity to drive the hypercar.

Forza Horizon 5 will have to satisfy racing fans until the next Forza Motorsport installment, though they’ll have plenty to do in the new game. Mexico will be a big change over Forza Horizon 4’s Great Britain. There’ll be tropical forests, Mayan ruins, sandy beaches, a volcano, and much more to explore, along with a variety of new and returning game modes. Forza Horizon 5 hits the Xbox family of consoles, including the last-gen Xbox One and Microsoft Windows, on November 9. It’ll also be available on Xbox GamePass, the monthly gaming subscription service, on launch day.