The 2022 Porsche Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo arrive with tech upgrades and new, old-school color options to keep the EVs fresh. They'll begin arriving in American dealers near the end of the year.

The 2022 Taycan has an electric powertrain with better thermal management and charging. This includes the Turbo Charging Planner that heats the battery to shorten charge times by allowing for earlier fast charging and doing it at a higher charge level. The company doesn't say how much quicker the Taycan can charge, though. Also, the vehicle can harvest excess heat from electrical components for better battery temperature regulation.

Gallery: 2022 Porsche Taycan

6 Photos

If you're looking for a pop of color, there are the new, optional Paint to Sample and Paint to Sample Plus palettes. Paint to Sample offers 65 colors, including vintage-inspired shades like Moonlight Blue Metallic, Acid Green, Rubystar (pictured above), Riviera Blue and Viola Metallic. Opting for Paint to Sample Plus lets a customer any shade that a person can possibly imagine.

The Taycan now has the option of Remote Park Assist. The system lets the car pull into a parking space or exit out of one without a driver behind the wheel. It can even handle parallel parking. Owners can activate the feature from inside the car, get out, and let the system take control. Or, a person can do it all from a smartphone.

An odd improvement for the EVs is that the infotainment system now supports Android Auto. It's not the wireless version of the tech, so owners need to plug their smartphone into the USB-C port. For a vehicle that can easily cost in the six figures, it was surprising this functionality wasn't already available.

Porsche also updates the Voice Pilot voice assistant to have a better understanding of instructions. Plus, the satellite navigation system makes quicker calculations and has redesigned graphics that make the display easier to understand, according to the company.