Toyota hasn’t revealed the next-generation Tundra pickup, though there’s a lot we already know about it. The company has revealed the exterior design, teased the interior, and previewed its more capable suspension, with a full reveal likely happening in the coming months. However, a new video from TFLtruck shows there’s still a bit of mystery surrounding the new truck as the publication caught the Tundra testing alongside an odd adversary.

The video captured the truck being benchmarked against a Lincoln Navigator, the high-end SUV that’s better suited going bumper-to-bumper with the Cadillac Escalade than a pickup. The Tundra, which is covered in thick camouflage and cladding, including the upgraded rear suspension, appears to be a Limited trim variant. The wheels are massive – possibly 22-inch units – and there’s chrome on the mirror caps. The pickup also has a grille we haven’t seen yet. It’s towing a trailer, too.

Gallery: Toyota Tundra Spy Shots

16 Photos

It’s a bit strange to see the Tundra alongside such a luxurious vehicle, though it wasn’t the only oddity. A camouflaged TRD Pro variant also showed up, closely followed by a Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrid. There are rumors that Toyota will offer the next-gen Tundra with a hybrid powertrain, so it makes sense to see the company benchmarking their new truck against the latest F-150 hybrid. The Ford remains the best-selling pickup and the number-one selling vehicle in the US.

The new Tundra is expected to receive the brand’s new twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that powers the new Land Cruiser, which could be one reason why the Lincoln is there. Ford gave the Navigator a new 450-horsepower (335-kilowatts) turbocharged V6 engine for 2018 that also powers the F-150. Toyota could be comparing the two powertrains or testing the Tundra’s noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH). We’ll just have to wait until Toyota has an official reveal to learn all the juicy details about the truck.