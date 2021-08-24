The Chevrolet Silverado gets a refresh later this year. These spy shots catch several trim levels testing to provide a glimpse of what's new.

Starting at the lowest spec, the WT here has a single cab body and a long bed that's perfect for the worksite. It also has basic halogen headlights and seemingly a smaller grille than other grades. Our spies note that the truck is riding on 255/70R17 tires.

The LTZ grade in these shots has mesh camouflage at the front that exposes the new grille. It looks like there's going to be revised trim along the lower side of the body. The truck rides on wheels with a chrome finish and five groups of triple spokes.

The Trail Boss is a mildy rugged version of the Silverado. Our spies note that this model has a two-leaf-spring design for the rear suspension whereas the more hardcore ZR2 has four leaf springs on each side. It still gets equipment for handling off-roading like Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires and Rancho shocks.

Finally, the ZR2 is a new entry to the range that adds even more ruggedness to the Trail Boss. It has a front skid plate and rides on Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires. There are rumors that the truck has Multimatic Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve (DSSV) dampers and locking differentials for both axles.

The refreshed Silverado and GMC Sierra will be available with the latest version of GM's Supercruise advanced driving assistance system. Among the improvements, the tech can now operate while the owner is towing a load.

Chevy already confirms that the ZR2 debuts in the fall. This suggests the other refreshed trim levels would arrive at the same time or possibly a little earlier if the brand wants to premiere the most rugged version at a dedicated event.