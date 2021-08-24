The suspension now features a special Nurburgring-tested setting.

The Ford Focus in both standard and performance trims is now a forbidden fruit in the United States, though it remains a solid player in the European compact car segment. The Focus ST is among the enthusiasts’ favorite hot hatches on the continent, and it is now getting a new special edition model with mechanical upgrades.

The so-called Focus ST Edition is described by the automaker as “the most agile Focus ST to date” thanks to its high-specification adjustable suspension. Extensively tested by the Ford Performance team, including at the Nurburgring, the chassis features two-way adjustable coilovers, twin-tube stainless steel damper housings, and powder-coated springs sourced from KW Automotive. Compared with a standard Focus ST, the ST Edition sits 10 mm lower to the ground with a further adjustment of 20 mm additionally available.

If you are unsure which setting of the suspension is right for your next drive, Ford will deliver the car with a special technical document, which provides recommended suspension settings for a variety of driving conditions. Among the available settings, there’s a special Nurburgring mode for track use.

Another important improvement over the standard version of the hot hatch comes in the form of a set of lightweight 19-inch wheels fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. This upgrade comes as a part of the standard equipment and reduces the unsprung masses at each corner by approximately 10 percent. 

No changes are reported under the hood where a 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbocharged engine generates 280 horsepower (209 kilowatts) at 5,500 rpm and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque between 3,000 rpm and 4,000 rpm. When equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox, the fast Focus can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) from a standstill in just 5.7 seconds. 

Already available to order in selected European markets exclusively as a five-door hatchback, the Focus ST Edition comes finished in exclusive Azura Blue exterior color. High gloss black accents further differentiate it from the regular Focus ST.

