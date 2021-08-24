Aston Martin is prepping a hotter version of the Vantage. According to our spies, the engine doesn't sound like the existing, Mercedes-sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. This immediately leads to speculation that a V12 powerplant could be under the hood of the Vantage again.

This vehicle wears a V-shaped covering with openings along the tip of the hood. This suggests there's an updated panel underneath with various vents or inlets. These holes could be for letting heat out of the engine bay if there's a big V12 under there. They could also be for getting cool air to the intake, depending on their design.

An updated lower fascia has an outline with sharper edges. Plus, there are new vents on the outer corners that are probably for getting air to the brakes for keeping them cool.

Aston Martin also adds extended fender flares to the rear. At the back, the company moves the exhaust pipes to the center. The rear fascia appears to be a placeholder piece because the holes for the exhausts are still visible at the outer corners.

Aston Martin previously said that its V12 was able to fit into the current-gen Vantage, but the automaker was worried that the big mill could have upset the vehicle's balance.

We would expect the new V12 Vantage to use the brand's twin-turbo 5.2-liter engine. It makes 630 horsepower (470 kilowatts) in the DB11 or 715 hp (533 kW) in the DBS.

It's not clear when the new V12 Vantage might arrive. There's still plenty of time this year for the hotter model to arrive.

Aston Martin already confirms that the next generation of the Vantage and DB11 get fully electric powertrains. The first of them arrive in 2025. Although, the company isn't yet saying which of these EVs is coming first.