Automakers may be getting ready to gradually sunset internal combustion engines, but the ol' ICE still manages to impress nearly 140 years after Karl Benz introduced the first car. Take for example the M5 CS with its twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 producing 627 horsepower and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque to give the large sedan amazing acceleration.

Even though BMW says the super saloon needs 2.9 seconds to hit 60 mph from a standstill, in typical German luxury brand fashion, the performance is understated. Our friends at BMWBLOG had the opportunity to unleash the most powerful engine ever installed in a road-legal BMW, and to no one's surprise, the M5 CS was quicker than advertised.

107 Photos

2.81 seconds – that's all it took for the M5 CS to reach 60 mph, which is remarkable taking into consideration the sedan tips the scales at a hefty 1,825 kilograms / 4,023 pounds. Even though it's around 154 lbs (70 kg) lighter than the M5 Competition, it's still a heavy car by any measure. Since we're on the subject of ludicrously quick yet heavy family cars, Tesla fans will say the CS can't hold a candle to the Model S Plaid. Motor Trend tested it at 2.28 seconds for the sprint, without a rollout.

Chances are the M5 CS has more potential waiting to be unlocked taking into account Car and Driver tested the heavier and less powerful M5 Competition and managed a sprint in 2.6 seconds. Surely the CS has to be quicker, right? After all, it kicks off at $142,000 or almost $31,000 more than the Competition and an extra $19,000 over the aforementioned Tesla Model S Plaid.

We won't be too surprised if the M5 CS will go down in history as the most powerful BMW ever outside of hybrids and EVs. That said, we certainly wouldn't mind being wrong as we'd be more than happy to see a supercar making use of those 627 horses in a much lighter package. Ideally, that engine would sit behind the seats to give enthusiasts the M1 revival they've been dreaming of for so long.