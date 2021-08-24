The all-new Ford Maverick is off to a great start with more than 100,000 reservations already registered some two and a half months after the official debut. Most of them are coming from California, Texas, and Florida but it’s probably safe to say the entire country likes the new unibody truck. The demand for the Maverick could increase even further with the addition of factory-mounted accessories, and we can already take an early look at what’s going to be available.

A leaked accessories list, brought to our attention by a thread on the MaverickTruckClub forums, reveals the exterior and interior OEM goodies that will be available for the little pickup very soon. And by saying OEM, we mean these will be installed at the factory or by the dealers but will come from renowned aftermarket companies.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Maverick

62 Photos

Starting from the outside, there are many roof-mounted accessories, including a small and a large cargo box, a canoe carrier, a kayak carrier, a bike carrier, and a paddleboard carrier by Thule. Yakima provides a number of additional carriers and cargo boxes, and there’s also an integrated awning. If you want to keep your truck clean during weekend outings, Ford has you covered with a mudflap set by Truckhardware. Last but not least, there’s also a selection of available jump starters.

Moving to the cabin, there are fewer available options. Ford will offer you three dash cams provided by AAMP, including a standard one, a rear-facing one, and an infrared camera. Voxx supplies a rear-seat entertainment system to keep your children happy on those long summer trips.

With efficient powertrains, reasonable pricing, and available accessories, the Maverick is shaping up to be a very solid option on the market. In fact, the only direct competitor of the truck is the Hyundai Santa Cruz, and it’ll be very interesting to see how the two models will perform in terms of sales in the next few years.