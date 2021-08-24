If you're reading Motor1.com from Europe, yes, this is a Fiat Ducato / Peugeot Boxer / Citroën Jumper / Opel Movano. In the United States, the equivalent Ram ProMaster is getting an update with the 2022 model year, bringing fairly important changes to the commercial vehicle lineup. Mechanical and technological upgrades have been implemented, along with a Crew Van configuration carrying three passengers in the second row.

The most obvious change has occurred inside the cabin where the ProMaster switches to Uconnect 5, bringing a choice between 7- and 10-inch touchscreens. In addition, the driver's display can be upgraded from a standard 3.5-inch screen to a full-color 7-inch setup offering reconfigurable display options, representing a significant upgrade over the outdated screen installed in the 2021MY.

84 Photos

The transition to a new model year brings a nine-speed automatic transmission (from the ProMaster City) to replace the old six-speed 'box and improve fuel economy by nine percent. It works with the same 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 producing 280 horsepower (224 kilowatts) and 260 pound-feet (364 Newton-meters) of torque. As opposed to the rear-wheel-drive Ford Transit, the Ram ProMaster's engine sends power to the front axle.

Firing up the engine no longer necessitates a physical key as the van now boasts a push-button start, along with keyless entry. It also switches to an electric parking brake as well as electric rack-and-pinion power steering enabling variable amounts of steering assistance. Speaking of things going electric, Ram briefly mentions a zero-emissions ProMaster will arrive in 2023, with details to follow closer to market launch.

Meanwhile, the workhorse comes with a lot more tech beyond the upgraded infotainment system. Ram bundles a generous array of standard safety kit, including Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning, Crosswind Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Post-Collision Braking, and Drowsiness Detection. At an additional cost, buyers can opt for Lane Keep Assist, Intelligent Speed Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control (with Stop & Go), and Traffic Sign Information.

The 2022 Ram ProMaster can be ordered with a 360-degree camera system and front parking sensors, not to mention a digital rearview mirror and a hands-on-wheel and eyes-on-road semi-autonomous driving system. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are available, and so is a wireless charging pad complemented by two USB Type C ports along with an optional 115-volt/150-watt outlet positioned below.

Ram will have the revised ProMaster at dealers during the fourth quarter of the year. No fewer than 18 configurations are available, including three wheelbases, two roof heights, and four lengths. The newly added Crew Van Package will come with a choice of six different high roof cargo van models.