While there's no sign of the new Toyota Land Cruiser coming to the United States, rumors continue to percolate that the next-generation Lexus LX, which rides on the same platform, might come to America. A new video from TFLnow turns up the heat on this speculation by showing exclusive spy shots of what might be the big Lexus on the road.

The shots provide front, rear, and side shots of an SUV testing in California. It's wearing Texas plates, where Toyota has its headquarters. Plus, a Toyota Yaris (also with Texas plates) is acting as the chase vehicle. This heavily hints that we're looking at a Toyota product.

Gallery: Next-Gen Lexus LX Rendering

2 Photos

The camouflage on this vehicle does a very good job of concealing the exterior design. To make identification harder, the photo of the front of the SUV is blurry enough to hide even more details.

In front, we can see the high-mounted headlights and a large grille. Both of these elements are on the latest Land Cruiser.

The images from the side show general proportions similar to the boxy Land Cruiser. Both vehicles have wheels that each have six lugnuts. There's not enough of the rear of the vehicle visible to compare with the production-spec Toyota.

Like the Land Cruiser, the new LX reportedly rides on Toyota’s GA-F architecture. Rumors suggest the range-topping model is the LX 750h that will use a hybrid-assisted twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 making 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and 642 pound-feet (871 Newton-meters) of torque. There would also be a version without the hybrid assistance making 409 hp (305 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm).

Lexus reportedly wants to give the new LX better ride quality than the current one. The interior allegedly has a 17-inch infotainment screen and a fingerprint scanner for starting the engine.

The new LX might debut this year. If it really comes to America, don't expect to see them in showrooms until the 2022 calendar year.