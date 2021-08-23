Automakers stepped up in a variety of ways when the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020. Some donated money and supplies, while others began engineering and producing much-needed medical equipment. Mazda did something different, offering free oil changes to healthcare workers last year regardless of the car’s make and model. The program ended over a year ago, but it’s resurrecting it for another group of vital community workers – educators.

The free service includes a complimentary oil change, a vehicle cleaning, and a vehicle inspection. Most standard makes and models are eligible, though Mazda does have some limits on the Educators Service Appreciation Program. Vehicles that aren’t eligible include exotic and classic cars, vehicles with oil capacities greater than eight quarts, and vehicles with special manufacturer-specific requirements or tools. So, you’re out of luck if you were hoping to save on your next Bugatti Chiron service appointment. Sorry.

Gallery: 2021 Mazda MX-30

35 Photos

“Educators have always been the foundation of our communities, working tirelessly to make sure future generations receive the knowledge and tools to succeed in an ever-changing world,” Mazda says on its information page about the program. The program runs through the end of September, and those wanting to participate will need to bring a valid ID, the name of the education facility their work at, and a pay stub or badge that reflects proof of occupation within the last 12 months. The program is open to public, private, and parochial schools and colleges, though check the legal disclaimers to guarantee eligibility.

Interested educators are advised to contact their local Mazda dealership to confirm it’s participating in the program, who can then schedule an appointment. The coronavirus pandemic is still disruptive, especially as schools try to reopen across the country, adding to the typical stress teachers and administrators feel before the beginning of a new school year.