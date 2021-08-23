Genesis has gifted the world with its first electric SUV, the GV60. While most Genesis SUVs share a common commendable styling, the GV60 begs to differ with its polarizing design, to say the least.

Much of the fault goes to how the twin horizontal headlights look in contrast with the bright paint job, which somehow made the car look comic. At that point, I'm pretty sure someone out there imagined the GV60 with a darker paint scheme.

Well, the video atop this page isn't a figment of imagination as a black GV60 has been filmed in South Korea, courtesy of Woopa TV. As expected, it looks a lot better dressed in black and much less of a talking point.

Gallery: Genesis GV60

5 Photos

That said, this should be a relief to the fans of the Genesis brand who are interested in its first electric SUV offering but aren't fans of the initial press images.

The Genesis GV60 rides on the Hyundai's new Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which debuted in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 back in February and got its Kia version in the form of the EV6. The GV60 is the luxury version of both, evident with its borrowed proportions, offering premium appointments that are otherwise left out in its mainstream counterparts.

Unfortunately, Genesis hasn't revealed the powertrain details of the GV60 but we can turn our attention to the Ioniq 5 and EV6 for some clues. We can expect battery packs ranging from 58.0 to 77.4-kilowatt-hours, with an estimated range of over 300 miles (483 kilometers) on the WLTP scale. Power could go as much as 576 horsepower, following the Kia EV6 GT.

The price of the GV60 will be revealed in the months to come, along with the details concerning its performance, range, and availability.