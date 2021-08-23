For 2021, Porsche made the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 available with the seven-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox. AutoTopNL got ahold of one for some performance testing on video.

The GTS 4.0 uses a naturally aspirated flat-six engine that makes 394 horsepower (294 kilowatts) and 309 pound-feet (419 Newton-meters) of torque. It has a redline at 7,800 rpm. Porsche says the model with the PDK can accelerate to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.8 seconds, versus 4.3 seconds with the six-speed manual.

The Boxster 25 logos on the rear and in the instrument cluster denote that this is the special edition model that celebrates the nameplate's 25th anniversary. It gets copper trim on places like the side vents and front air intakes. Inside, there's Bordeaux Red leather and a matching fabric soft top. There's brushed aluminum trim.

Gallery: 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0: First Drive

50 Photos

In this video, the GTS 4.0 hits 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.92 seconds during the first run and 4.00 seconds for the second attempt. It covers the quarter-mile in 11.9 seconds and reaches 124 mph (200 kph) in 13.53 seconds. Covering a half-mile takes 18.73 seconds. Reaching 155 mph (250 kph) requires 23.58 seconds, and completing a mile happens in 30.21 seconds.

The GTS 4.0 hits a top speed of 176.5 mph (284 kph), according to the GPS equipment. Meanwhile, the speedometer is showing 289 kph (179.6 mph).

The GTS 4.0 models come standard with the Sport Chrono Package, and PDK-equipped vehicles get a Sport Response button on the steering wheel. They ride on the Porsche Active Suspension Management system that decreases the ride height by 0.79 inches (20 millimeters), versus a regular Boxster. They also get a mechanical limited-slip differential.

The cabin comes with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, auto-dimming mirrors, and automatic wipers. Occupants sit in Porsche's Sport Seats Plus, and there's lots of Alcantara upholstery.