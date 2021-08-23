They've been a long time coming, and now they're finally here. BMW is expanding the availability of Individual colors to include even the most affordable models in the portfolio, namely the 1 Series hatchback and the 2 Series Gran Coupe. What used to be an option only on high-end vehicles can now be custom-ordered on a front-wheel-drive car based on the UKL2 platform.

No fewer than 160 shades are available for the two models, including San Marino Blue, Speed Yellow, Verde Ermes Green, and the Audi-esque Nardo Gray. We're barely scratching the surface here as the best method to get acquainted with the huge color palette is by accessing an online visualizer showing all the paints available not just for the 1er and four-door 2er, but also the larger and more expensive BMWs.

The Leipzig plant in Germany has commenced production of these entry-level models spruced up with Individual colors and the order books for the rest of the year have already been pretty much filled up. BMW Japan alone has commissioned 180 units of a 118d finished in Sepia Violet, Ruby Red, and Hockenheim Silver.

If none of the colors suit your style, BMW gives customers the opportunity to personalize their own hues to create a literally Individual paint. It goes without saying ordering your 1 Series hatch or 2 Series Gran Coupe with either one of the 160 colors or a fully bespoke paint will extend the lead time, with the German marque saying it takes an extra ten weeks to deliver the car.

The matte paints are considered by BMW to be the most elaborate since any defects can't be repaired using the same methods applied to glossy finishes. A new car painted with a matte color – which is either Frozen Orange or Frozen Black – takes an additional half an hour to prepare. Overall, the German marque mentions shades of yellow, violet, red, and blue are the most popular so far.

What's next? We’re hearing the hotly anticipated M2 Coupe is next in line to get the BMW Individual treatment, which makes sense considering it's positioned above the two front-wheel-drive cars. We're expecting the standard 2 Series Coupe to offer a broader color palette with Individual hues, but we'd be surprised to see the second-generation 2 Series Active Tourer minivan dipped in fancy paint.