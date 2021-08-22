Ford is simplifying its Maverick compact truck offerings in Canada. Instead of offering Canadian customers all-wheel-drive as an option in the Ecoboost Maverick, Ford has decided to make it standard equipment. This will add cost to the Ecoboost Maverick in Canada and also make it easier for Ford to supply customers with fewer trims to maintain. Will Canadian customers miss the front-wheel-drive Ecoboost Maverick?

The Ford Maverick offers two powertrains. First, we have the Maverick Hybrid which uses a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated inline-4 paired with an electric motor for a combined output of 195 horsepower. The Maverick Hybrid is front-wheel-drive only due to its unique rear suspension setup but that is not to say that all-wheel-drive isn’t in its future. The Maverick Ecoboost is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine good for 250 horsepower. In America, the Maverick Ecoboost comes standard with a front-wheel-drive with an optional all-wheel-drive for an additional $3,305.

In Canada Maverick shoppers only have the front-wheel drive hybrid or all-wheel-drive Ecoboost truck to choose from. This will keep things simple for Ford and shoppers who will most likely opt for all-wheel-drive to tackle the tough Canadian winters anyway.

The upcoming Ford Maverick is an important truck for Ford and truck customers around the world. The Maverick compact truck slots under the Mid-sized Ford Ranger and gives truck customers an affordable, efficient, and small package to use for light-duty truck work. For years if you wanted a smaller compact truck you didn’t really have an option and had to rely on the used market. Now Ford is ready to cater to customers who want a truck that sips fuel and fits into a normal parking spot with ease.