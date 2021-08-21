Surely there's no way Bugatti could ever top the crazy Bolide, right? Well, the Molsheim brand is now in cahoots with electric hypercar expert Rimac Automobili and this unexpected association opens up possibilities for extreme projects. How extreme? Mate Rimac, CEO of the newly founded Bugatti Rimac, talked to Motor Trend about how the future could be shaped beyond the Chiron.

The man behind the Nevera, the world's quickest production car ever, says he "might do something crazy" as he's keen on expanding Bugatti's horizons to something more than just two-seat hypercars. The 33-year-old executive is not ruling out a stately coupe with a long hood or even an SUV. The latter isn't frankly all too surprising considering most high-end brands have failed to resist the temptation of launching a sports utility vehicle.

The Croatian innovator and businessman went on to say a future model could be "something absolutely insane that no one thinks about." It appears the sky is the limit when it comes to how the French marque will evolve in a post-Chiron era, with Mate saying "you can do so much" with Bugatti. Needless to say, it's only a matter of time before it will take advantage of Rimac's EV know-how.

Mate is keen on diversifying the Bugatti family in the same vein as things were in the company’s golden era of the early 1900s. Per an interview with Autocar in early July, Mate Rimac said a fully electric model will be launched before the end of the decade and it will be a bespoke product rather than a rebadged Nevera. In addition, a heavily hybridized combustion engine is being worked on for a separate model.

The first order of business is likely to prepare a direct replacement of the Chiron, and it will be interesting to see whether the quad-turbo W16 will be retained. Bugatti has been exclusively using the 8.0-liter engine since the original Veyron debuted in 2005. The company's first modern car in the VW Group era received many derivatives, which is the same thing we can say about the Chiron that followed, with all sharing the powerhouse in various states of tune.

Meanwhile, Rimac will remain even more exclusive than Bugatti as production will be capped at 100 cars annually. While Bugatti's lineup is all set to (eventually) expand, Rimac is going to stick to a one-car portfolio, with the Nevera's successor scheduled to arrive around 2025 with a Croatian name.