Few automakers tap into the zeitgeist of nostalgia better than Ford, which is looking to the past for a new color offered on the 2022 Bronco. If Eruption Green Metallic looks like it’s from the past, that’s deliberate, as it’s inspired by the Mallard Green paint offered on the first-generation Bronco in the mid-1970s. Taking cues from nature, the new color features yellow highlights that make it look like a conifer forest at sunrise.

Eruption Green is a clever update on the single-stage Mallard Green. By including metallic flake in the paint, the new Bronco color will do a great job of showing off the SUV’s curved wheel arches, hard edges, beveled hood, and boxy styling. Of course, Ford isn't the first to look to the past for new color inspiration, as Jeep has had a number of concepts and production vehicles with a certain retro flair.

Joining Eruption Green on the 2022 Bronco is another new color, Hot Pepper Red Metallic. Ford does red very well, and the tinted clearcoat on the new tone will make it look even deeper and more lustrous. The fiery new hue will replace Rapid Red Metallic in the Bronco colorway, which will continue through the end of the 2021 model year before being retired.

Also leaving the lineup is Antimatter Blue and Lightning Blue, meaning the 2022 model will offer Area 51, Cactus Gray, Race Red, Cyber Orange, Velocity Blue, Oxford White, Shadow Black, Iconic Silver, and Carbonized Gray in addition to the new colors. However, Ford will offer both Hot Pepper Red and Eruption Green across the Bronco lineup – sign us up for a base-model two-door in that evergreen tone with steel wheels and big tires, please.

The new colors debuted at the Woodward Dream Cruise, where the first-generation Ford Bronco was honored as a featured vehicle. Built from 1966 to 1977, the very first SUV to wear that wild-horse logo is one of the Blue Oval’s most admired and collectible series-production vehicles, alongside the similarly free-spirited Mustang.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Bronco in Eruption Green