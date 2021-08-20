The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, the brand’s first front-wheel-drive model, is due for an update, and spy shots have shown the redesigned model out testing. The latest batch of photos shows the five-door hatchback attacking the Nürburgring. It’s still covered in a copious amount of camouflage, though it doesn’t look as extensive as before, revealing a bit of the front end and grille.

The BMW’s new design looks similar to the outgoing model, though much sleeker than before. The wheelbase also looks stretched, which should allow for more interior passenger and cargo space. However, there are some noticeable styling differences, like the side mirror mounts moving from the base of the A-pillar to the doors. The grille also looks bigger, which should be flanked by a stylish dual projector lens and slick LED daytime running lights. LED taillights are at the rear.

We can only speculate on which powertrains will power the new hatch, though we expect a series of turbocharged three- and four-cylinder engines to be available. The powertrains will operate the front wheel as standard, though BWM will make all-wheel drive available. The Active Tourer’s underpinnings will allow it to offer a plug-in hybrid option down the road, and we could even see an all-electric version, too.

BMW hasn’t mentioned when it will reveal the new model, though the Munich Motor Show is fast approaching, which is the likely venue. It kicks off next month. The interior should get a thorough upgrade over the outgoing model. Spy shots have shown glimpses of it, revealing a curved dash, and it should come with the latest BMW infotainment software and hardware. The new BMW 2 Series Active is expected to debut soon, and it could be on sale before the end of the year in Europe. We had expected a debut in the first half of the year, but that didn’t happen.