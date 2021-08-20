Showcasing two Venom F5s, one in Mojave Gold and the other in Speed Devil Blue, during the Monterey Car Week helped Hennessey sell the remaining build slots for its $2.1-million hypercar. Company founder and CEO John Hennessey mentions the sold-out status is "just the beginning of our F5 journey," which will likely include a top speed record attempt at some point in the future.

Interestingly, Hennessey mentions a Track Pack is being developed for the Venom F5, presumably the high-downforce, GTR-esque version briefly mentioned by the company's head honcho in an interview with Top Gear magazine earlier this year. Bear in mind the Venom F5 is already (mostly) a track car considering its lack of airbags limits its road-legal status in the United States to only 2,500 miles (4,023 kilometers) annually per the show and display title.

The announcement made on social media about engineering on a Track Pack and selling the entire production run ends with a surprising disclosure. Hennessey is apparently working on "something else that's literally out of this world." The use of the word "literally" is quite baffling, unless the Venom F5 will be going into space for the tenth film in the Fast and Furious franchise, coming out April 7, 2023. That or the hypercar is getting something akin to the second-generation Tesla Roadster's optional SpaceX rocket thruster package promised by Elon Musk.

Meanwhile, the "regular" variant is targeting 311 mph (500 km/h) courtesy of its twin-turbo V8 6.6-liter LS-derived engine dubbed "Fury" and making 1,817 horsepower (1,354 kilowatts) and 1,193 pound-feet (1,617 Newton-meters) of torque. The Venom F5 weighs only 2,998 pounds (1,360 kilograms), giving it a power-to-weight ratio of 1.34 hp / kg, which Hennessey says it's the highest of any road-legal vehicle.

With a 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) sprint estimated to take only 4.7 seconds, the first bespoke car from the American tuner is shaping up to be an absolute rocket, pun intended. Production has commenced and the first customer cars are going to be delivered later this year. The final vehicles will be completed in 2023.

Additional standalone cars are on the agenda, but none of them will sit above the Venom F5 as the hypercar will remain "the top of the top," John Hennessey told us during an interview back in May at the Amelia Island Concours in Florida. At that point, 21 out of a total of 24 Venom F5s had been sold, with 60 percent of the preorders coming from the United States and the remaining 40 percent from Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The remaining three cars have since been sold.