Tesla Motors changed its name to Tesla back in 2017 to reflect the company's intentions of expanding its horizons beyond being only an electric car manufacturer. Aside from having its own Supercharger network of fast-charging stations, it also builds solar energy generation systems and battery energy storage products. What's next? The Tesla Bot.

During the Tesla AI Day, head honcho Elon Musk took the stage to make the surprise announcement, promising a prototype will likely be showcased next year. A sneak preview was provided, along with preliminary technical specifications such as the use of Full Self-Driving tech adapted from the company's cars. In addition, it will have around eight Autopilot cameras.

3 Photos

Tesla Bot is being engineered to be "friendly" and its goal is to "eliminate dangerous repetitive and boring tasks." With a top speed of 5 mph (8 km/h), it means the average human being will be able to outrun it. If you're wondering about how big it will be, Tesla Bot is 5'8" (1.72 meters) tall and weighs 125 pounds (57 kilograms).

No fewer than 40 electromechanical actuators will be embedded, with 12 in the arms, 12 in the legs, 12 in the hands, two in the neck, and another two in the torso. Codenamed Optimus (why are we not surprised?), the Tesla Bot will deadlift 150 lbs (68 kg) and is going to feature a face-mounted screen providing relevant information.

What purpose will it actually serve? Elon Musk gave a real-world example, saying the Tesla Bot will be able to do the shopping, following its owner's command: "Please go to the store and get me the following groceries."

As Jim Carrey said in The Cable Guy, "the future is now!"