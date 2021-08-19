Let's address the elephant in the room right away. In its official press release on the new Mustang Ice White Edition, Ford makes no mention of the iconic '90s rapper Vanilla Ice. It's interesting considering this new appearance package is an homage to Ford's white Fox Body Mustang from the same era, not unlike the 5.0 Mr. Ice was rollin' for his infamous Ice Ice Baby music video. But we digress.

The Ice White Edition is interesting for another reason. For the first time since the all-electric Mustang Mach-E crossover's debut, Ford offers a common package for it as well as the internal-combustion Mustang coupe. Of course, white is the theme of this appearance upfit but there are some differences in execution between the coupe and crossover.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Ice White Edition

27 Photos

The Mach-E wears a Star White Metallic Tri-Coat finish on the outside with a gray interior and unique 19-inch aluminum wheels containing white pockets. The coupe's finish is Ford's classic Oxford White, matched with 19-inch white wheels and a two-tone black/white interior. Both have white badging.

"Mustang has always had the power to attract attention on the road, but the new Ice White Edition could – just like the original '93 Triple White Fox body Mustang – become one of the hot collectibles of future generations," said Jim Owens, Mustang brand marketing manager. "We are proud to continue a longstanding Mustang tradition of continuously offering fresh, new styling

options for customers to empower them to make their Mustang an extension of who they are."

While the appearance package indeed offers an abundance of white, you won't be getting a traditional triple white 'Stang with a white interior, white finish, and white convertible top. Ford will offer the Ice White Edition only on EcoBoost and GT Premium fastback models for the two door. As for the Mach-E, it will also be limited to Premium models. Orders for Mach-E with the special package begin in the fall; coupes with the package will arrive at dealerships in early 2022.