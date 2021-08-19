Subaru is once again teasing its second Wilderness model. While the company isn't saying anything officially, it is pretty clear that this vehicle is a more rugged version of the Forester. The crossover debuts on September 2.

The teaser video mixes shots of various outdoor environments like a forest, rocky path, and snow-covered trail, with glimpses of the Wilderness model conquering these challenges. Looking closely, there appears to be chunkier cladding on the body than on a standard Forester. Like on the Outback Wilderness, there's a black element at the base of the hood.

Gallery: Second Subaru Wilderness Model Teasers

2 Photos

Subie isn't saying anything about the mechanical upgrades for the Forester Wilderness, but the improvements to the Outback are probably a good idea of what to expect. Customers can expect a different design for the bumpers, lifted suspension, front skid plate, all-terrain tires, and revised final-drive ratio.

These upgrades certainly aren't going to transform the Forester into a crossover that can climb any mountain and ford every river, but the changes should appeal to folks who want to do a little more with their vehicle.

For an idea of the price, the Outback Wilderness starts at $36,995 (plus $1,125 destination), which places the rugged trim level below the range-topping Touring XT for $39,945. The only option package available on the Wilderness that costs $1,845 and adds a power moonroof, an 11.6-inch infotainment screen with navigation, and reverse automatic braking

Subaru announced the Wilderness models in early 2021 and said at the time that the first two vehicles to get this treatment were going to be the Outback and Forester. The company hoped to attract families with an active lifestyle who wanted a little more off-road ability than the existing products.

While the company hasn't said anything yet, it seems like Wilderness versions of the Ascent and Crosstrek would make sense eventually, especially if the Outback and Forester versions turn out to be a success.