The next-gen Lexus LX will allegedly go on sale next year. The folks at Kolesa are looking into their crystal ball to imagine what the new generation of the big SUV looks like by creating renderings of the front and back.

The renderings give the LX an absolutely gargantuan grille with a complex pattern for the crosspieces. It's definitely eye-catching but might be a bit too bold for luxury buyers with a more conservative sense of style. There are narrow headlights with arrow-shaped running lights.

Gallery: Next-Gen Lexus LX Rendering

2 Photos

The body appears identical to the Land Cruiser. At the back, the rendering gives the vehicle full-width taillights. The rear hatch is large, yet simply styled. Oddly, the artists don't give the LX exhausts, despite no signs of Lexus offering a fully electric powertrain.

Like the current LX, all signs point to the new one having a very close relationship to the latest Toyota Land Cruiser. They'll share Toyota’s GA-F architecture.

The range-topping model will reportedly be the LX 750h that will use a hybrid-assisted twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6. This powertrain will allegedly make a total of 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and 642 pound-feet (871 Newton-meters) of torque.

Lower down the range, there will allegedly be a non-hybrid version of the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6. It would have 409 hp (305 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm).

Compared to the current version, the new LX will reportedly aim to improve the SUV's ride quality. It will also get the latest generation of safety tech. The interior will allegedly include a 17-inch infotainment screen and a fingerprint scanner for starting the engine.

The LX will possibly debut in September and will be on sale as soon as December in some markets. Unlike the Land Cruiser, the Lexus version will reportedly be on sale in the US.