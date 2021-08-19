The upcoming Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 off-road-focused pickup will be based on the LT Trail Boss, according to sources speaking to GM Authority. The info hints the truck could go by the moniker ZR2 Trail Boss.

If this is the case, then we can expect the ZR2 to have the equipment from the Trail Boss as a starting point for this more rugged model. This would include hill descent control, skid plates, and a heavy-duty air filter.

Chevy's teaser for the Silverado ZR2 suggests the truck has a raised suspension and chunky tires for getting around off-road. There are also rumors about the truck getting Multimatic Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve (DSSV) dampers and locking differentials at both ends.

Spy shots point to the body having revised front and rear bumpers. They would improve the truck's approach and departure angles.

All signs so far suggest the Silverado ZR2 gets the 6.2-liter V8. The engine makes 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts) and 460 pound-feet (624 Newton-meters) and hooks up to a 10-speed automatic.

It doesn't seem like Chevy is preparing the Silverado ZR2 to be as speed-focused as the Ford F-150 Raptor. Instead, what we're seeing hints that it's more of a truck for crawling around trails at more moderate speeds.

Chevy is only saying that the Silverado ZR2 debuts this fall. The timing suggests that it would arrive at the same time as the refresh for the truck's entire lineup. The changes reportedly include an overhauled interior with tech upgrades like what's in the new Suburban

Spy shots of the Silverado ZR2's development show it testing with a Colorado ZR2 Bison. It's not clear whether Chevy intends to build a more hardcore Bison version of the Silverado ZR2, too.