Planning a wedding takes months of work to sort out everything right down to the smallest detail. Then the big day comes and disaster strikes – power goes out. What can you do? Luckily for this couple, two guests – who happened to be Ford employees – had an F-150 PowerBoost equipped with the optional Pro Power Onboard.

Deciphering the marketing terms, PowerBoost is the full hybrid version of the immensely popular truck while Pro Power Onboard is the name chosen for the built-in generator. The guests acted swiftly and restored power using the bed-mounted outlets, which pump out a 2.0-kilowatt output on optional gas engines and either 2.4 or 7.2 kW on the electrified F-150.

Understandably, Ford CEO Jim Farley jumped at the opportunity of some free marketing by sharing footage recorded at the wedding in Farmington Hills, Michigan by one of the guests while the generator restored the power. It's actually not the first time when the Pro Power Onboard saved the day as it was used back in March to power a house's space heater and lamp after the neighborhood went dark.

It's worth noting the fully electric F-150 Lightning will also have this built-in AC power source with standard 2.4-kW power via four outlets in the front trunk, two in the cabin, and another two in the bed. An optional 9.6-kW version adds two more 120V and a 240-volt AC outlet in the bed. In the case of the zero-emissions truck, the Pro Power Onboard shuts off automatically in the event the battery is depleted up to the point there's not enough juice left to reach a charge location.

As we gradually enter the EV era, expect more and more vehicles to feature bidirectional charging, which isn't actually a new technology as the Nissan Leaf has had it for a number of years. New EVs such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 – which ride on the same platform – offer this feature, and chances are so will the recently unveiled Genesis GV60 since it rides on the same E-GMP architecture.