We've seen an awful lot of automotive commercials in our lives that we don't really pay much attention to some of them anymore. However, this one from Audi is unlike any other. Well, primarily because it's under Audi Film, and it's neither cheesy nor gaudy. In fact, this might as well be the most awesome Audi commercial ever.

Why so? Imagine motorsport legends Walter Röhrl, Hurley Haywood, Tom Kristensen, and Hans-Joachin Stuck going against each other – not in a battle of speed and endurance, but in a very wet water balloon fight. Sold?

Gallery: Audi E-Tron And E-Tron Sportback Black Edition

7 Photos

But that isn't the main gist of the Audi Film: Led Balloon. It's a look back to Audi's past and enjoying the present while looking ahead to the future – but in a very light manner. Light in a way that the petty balloon fight turned into a friendly war for all ages.

One of the main stars of the show is the Audi E-Tron Sportback and Audi Q8. Several actors also made an appearance, including Jermaine Love and Julia Lehman. Even Doug Demuro made the cut, starring with his blue 1994 Audi RS2 Avant.

Probably the biggest pull for car fans is the part where an ensemble of classic Audi cars (and a 1936 DKW UL 700 motorcycle) join the battle. These nameplates include a 1919 Audi Type C Alpensieger, 1927 Wanderer W25 K, 1938 Horch 853 A, 1956 DKW F800, 1967 Audi 80 Variant, 1975 Audi 50 LS, 1976 Audi 80 GTE, 1984 Audi Sport Quattro, and the 1936 Auto Union Type C.

Words couldn't describe the 13-minute short film, so I suggest that you watch the video embedded atop this page. The first 8 minutes showcase the actual film, while the rest show some bloopers and behind-the-scene footage.