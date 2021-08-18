The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was the first to introduce the Korean carmaker's new Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) when it debuted back in February. And just a few weeks later, Kia unveiled the EV6 with the same setup. Now the Genesis GV60 completes the trio, but with a few upscale touches.

Although Genesis hasn’t yet provided specifics on things like battery capacity or range, our first glimpse at the new GV60 previews an odd-looking crossover with similar proportions to the Ioniq 5 and EV6 before it. A long clamshell hood gives way to a fastback-styled rear with a fixed spoiler, and a low ride height makes the GV60 look more like a tall hatchback than a crossover.

Beyond the borrowed proportions, the GV60 employs the brand's "Athletic Elegance" design language throughout, which includes signature quad light fixtures up front, matching taillights in the rear, and a shield-shaped grille positioned low on the bumper to emphasize aggression – and to help cool the yet-to-be-determined batteries. Although, the application here looks much less elegant than in other Genesis models.

The inside of the GV60 is very clearly Genesis-derived, complete with a "Crystal Sphere" shift knob, a corresponding silvery infotainment knob, and sultry blue leather interior elements borrowed from cars like the G80 and GV80. And for the first time, Genesis employs digital side mirrors that use exterior-mounted cameras to project an image atop two screens at the base of the A-pillar.

Based on what we know already about the Ioniq 5 and EV6, the Genesis GV60 will likely offer battery packs ranging from 58.0 to 77.4-kilowatt-hours. Its estimated range should be over 300 miles (483 kilometers) on the generous WLTP scale, and we could see as much as 577 horsepower if the EV6 GT is any indication.

"The GV60, Genesis' first on a dedicated electric platform, will provide a totally new experience as a luxury electric vehicle based on our unique brand identity and will also benefit from our unique customer-focused offering where service comes before sales," said Dominique Boesch, managing director for Genesis Motor Europe.

Genesis promises more details on the GV60 – like price, performance, and range – in the coming months.