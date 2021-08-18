The Rimac Nevera is laying the foundation for future high-performance electric vehicles. Last week, it set a new record for the quickest production car, recording a shocking 8.58-second quarter-mile time. Right now, the Nevera doesn’t have many competitors, but one that’s close is the Tesla Model S Plaid, and a new video from DragTimes pits the two in a trio of blisteringly quick drag races.

The Nevera packs four electric motors that send 1,914 horsepower (1,408 kilowatts) to all four wheels. The car is also wearing Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires while tipping the scales at 4,733 pounds (2,146 kilograms). It has an MSRP of $2.4 million. The Tesla Model S is far less powerful and cheaper, but it still impresses with its 1,020 hp (760 kW) output, thanks to its three-motor setup. It’s heavier than the Rimac at 4,833 lbs (2,192 kg), though it’s much cheaper at $124,000. Power routes to all four Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

The Rimac didn’t get close to its record-setting drag race run, though it did beat the Tesla through all three races, though that’s not to say the Tesla was slow. All three runs for both EVs were surprisingly consistent, with Rimac averaging 8.6-second runs at 166 miles per hour (267 kilometers per hour. The Tesla averaged around 9.3 seconds at 152 mph (244 kph). Both laid down impressive performance numbers beyond their quarter-mile times, with the Rimac hitting 60 mph (96 kph) in 1.9 seconds, with a one-foot rollout. The Tesla needed 2.08 seconds.

The performance differences between the Tesla Model S Plaid and the Rimac Nevera will never come into play on the street, even if both are shockingly quick with massive amounts of horsepower and torque packed in the power pedal. The era of high-performance EVs is heating up, and it looks like there’ll be plenty of power for everyone.