A stock Acura NSX (or Honda since this video is from the UK) drag racing a heavily modified Audi TT RS makes for an odd competition. See whether the tweaks to the TT make the difference.

The NSX packs the familiar 3.5-liter V6 and three electric motors to make a total of 573 horsepower (427 kilowatts). Meanwhile, the TT RS is running high boost and race fuel. Rather than the original 394 hp (294 kW) (not 294 hp as displayed in the video), the engine can now push out up to 630 hp (470 kW).

In the first drag race, the NSX barely wins. It crosses the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds, while the TT RS needs 11.6 seconds.

The TT driver then reveals a secret. He has another engine map vehicle to increase the output to 630 hp from the previous 600 hp (447 kW).

They re-run the race, and both vehicles go even faster. The TT wins, though. The Audi crosses the line in 11.1 seconds, and the Acura's time falls to 11.3 seconds.

The top-speed test is basically a wash. Both cars hit 180 miles per hour (290 kilometers per hour). However, the channel doesn't have monitoring equipment in the cars, so it isn't clear which is capable of the higher speed.

The braking test yields surprising results. The TT RS stops in a shorter distance than the NSX, even after retrying the challenge at several speeds.

Finally, there's the moose test. As the speeds increase, the NSX proves to be the one with sharper handling.

Acura recently announced that the current iteration of the NSX is going away. The company is saying goodbye by launching the Type S. The model receives a power upgrade to 600 hp (447 kW) and 492 pound-feet (667 Newton-meters). There are also tweaks to the body.

Acura is making just 350 of them. Prices start at $169,500. An available Lightweight Package sheds 57.8 pounds (26.2 kilograms) and takes the cost to $182,500.