Jeep has officially shown the two-row Jeep Grand Cherokee, specifically the 4xe plug-in hybrid, but the automaker hasn't released all of the specs and details about the model yet. Oddly, dealers can already place orders for three versions of the new Grand Cherokee, according to sources from showrooms speaking to Mopar Insiders. Pricing isn't available, yet.

There's the Grand Cherokee Limited 4×4 that comes with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. It has a Lux Tech package that comes loaded with equipment, including a 360-degree camera system, intersection collision warning, digital rearview mirror, wireless phone charger, rain-sensing wipers, power-adjustable steering wheel with memory, front row ventilated seats, and rear window sunshades.

Gallery: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Two-Row spied without disguise

8 Photos

This model also has the Entertainment Group. The package includes a 10-inch infotainment screen with navigation, a nine-speaker stereo, and a dual-pane sunroof.

There's also the Cherokee Summit Reserve 4×4 with the 5.7-liter Hemi V8. It also has the Lux Tech pack. Plus, there's the Advance ProTech Package that has a head-up display and night vision with pedestrian and animal detection.

Finally, there's the Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe. It has the Lux Tech and Advance ProTech packs, in addition to a digital display on the passenger side.

There will be five exterior colors to choose from: Velvet Red, Baltic Grey, Diamond Black, Silver Zynith, and Bright White.

It's not clear when Jeep might officially release all of the info. If the company is letting dealers place orders for them, then the full announcement shouldn't be too far away.

To get an idea of what to expect to pay, the three-row Grand Cherokee L starts at $36,995 (plus a $1,695 destination charge). The range-topping Summit Reserve 4X4 goes for $61,995. We would expect the two-row version to be slightly less expensive.