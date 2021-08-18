Ford’s rollout of the new Bronco isn’t going as smoothly as one would hope, but the automaker has big plans for its new off-roader. The automaker is preparing a high-performance version, though we have no idea when it will debut, though it could happen later this year. However, a new video from the TFLnow YouTube channel shows that its development continues, even if it’s still covered in thick camouflage and cladding.

The new video doesn’t reveal anything new about the Bronco Raptor, which sources say is the name Ford decided to use instead of Warthog. It’s an easy test vehicle to spot even with the coverings, as the Raptor has a much wider stance than the standard Bronco, which Ford has to cover with even wider fender flares. The wide stance is just one of several upgrades expected in the high-performance model, though people are most curious about what is hiding under the hood.

Rumors point to Ford borrowing the F-150 Raptor’s twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. In the Raptor, the engine produces 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts) and 510 pound-feet (691 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s likely Ford is preparing the Bronco Raptor to take on the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 that packs a 6.4-liter V8 that makes 470 hp (350 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque. However, Ford could also choose to use the boosted 3.0-liter V6 from the Explorer ST, which produces 400 hp (298 kW).

We won’t know what engine the Bronco Raptor has until Ford confirms it, and that won’t happen anytime soon. Ford has yet to say when it will debut new the high-po Bronco, though considering the model’s current production woes, we don’t expect it to arrive anytime soon. Ford had to delay the majority of Bronco production again to address cosmetic issues with the only hardtop roof available right now, and that will take time to rectify. In the meantime, we’ll keep an eye out for more Bronco Raptor spy shots while we hope to discover more about the powertrain, too.