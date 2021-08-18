At long last, the thick camouflage is gone. Our spies have noticed the next-generation Genesis G90 testing at the Nürburgring where the fullsize luxury sedan was doing laps of the Green Hell with only a thin disguise. It allows us to take a good look at the exterior design with its large Crest grille originally introduced with the current model's facelift, flanked by split LED headlight bars.

But it's the clamshell hood that initially caught our attention, mainly because of its sheer size and how it reminds us of dedicated EVs from the South Korean conglomerate such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. Side note – Genesis will be getting its own version of the luxury crossover as the GV60 is expected to break cover in the coming weeks or months.

We're still smitten by those sophisticated alloy wheels, while the partial loss of camouflage reveals the new G90 will feature electronic pop-out door handles for better aerodynamics and a cleaner side profile. It would appear the BMW 7 Series competitor will be growing in size judging by the addition of a fixed glass aft the rear doors.

The rear seemingly hosts one-piece taillights, but given the company's "Two Lines" motif, there might be some separate taillights hiding underneath the disguise. Alternatively, Genesis might've slapped on a red tape over the individual light bars to make them look like a unified cluster. The dual trapezoidal exhaust tips seem to be borrowed from the current G90.

It is believed Genesis will unveil its refreshed flagship car before the end of the year at home, with the United States likely getting the revamped model at some point in 2022. Based on recent reports, the G90 will be losing its naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine while gaining rear-wheel steering as seen recently on the new G80 Sport.

Even though Genesis has announced plans to enter the European market, the G90 is currently not on the list of models – which includes a G70 Shooting Brake – coming to the Old Continent. Maybe it's because Hyundai's premium division is waiting for its range-topping model to transition to the next generation rather than bringing a vehicle that's about to be replaced.