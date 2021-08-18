The updated 2022 Lincoln Navigator is here, wearing a fresh face and updated backside concealing plenty of fresh technology underneath. This mid-cycle refresh carries a familiar layout inside and it rides on the same bones as before, but with features like hand-free driving and over-the-air updates, the large luxury SUV takes a significant step forward in the tech department.

We draw your attention first to the place all attention will be drawn. The Navigator’s nose is considerably larger for 2022 thanks to a completely revamped front clip that houses a larger version of Lincoln’s signature grille, dipping low into a new fascia. Flanking the grille are new adaptive pixel projector headlights, while at the rear you’ll find new 3D LED taillights nestled in trim that’s basically inverted from the previous year. The red strip now spans the gate with chrome embellishment below it.

Moving inside, the casual observer won’t immediately notice anything different. The center touchscreen is larger of course – it now measures 13.2 inches above slightly larger air-con vents. There’s a new 5.8-inch digital screen in between the second-row seats for passengers to control their own audio, climate, and seat settings. Lincoln expands the up-scale Black Label series with two new themes called Central Park featuring dark wood trim, and Invitation with dual laser-etching and open-pore Khaya wood trim.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Lincoln Navigator shop now

It's what you can't see that makes the 2022 model stand out from its predecessor. Drivers can now go hands-free with Lincoln's version of the Ford BlueCruise system, called ActiveGlide. The optional driver-assist tech works on 130,000 miles of approved highways in North America, utilizing a bevy of cameras and sensors to both watch the road and watch the driver. The 2022 Navigator also gains Intersection Assist and Active Park Assist 2.0 as standard equipment across the range, while Trailer Reverse Guidance adds more cameras to work with Pro-Trailer Backup Assist, all managed with a dial for easy trailering.

The other big news is the addition of over-the-air updates for the newest Navigator through LincolnEnhance. The updates will bring the latest system and modem updates to the SUV while installing new features as they're available. Some forms of preventative maintenance are also handled remotely, reducing time spent at dealership service departments.

Gallery: 2022 Lincoln Navigator

76 Photos

The SUV's SYNC4 system now boasts twice the computing power, and Lincoln gives it a unique digital design language called Constellation to make sure it stands out from its Ford Expedition sibling. Amazon Alexa functionality is offered free for three years, but we suspect the upgraded massaging system for the 30-way front seats might be better appreciated. Second-row passengers can also ride in comfort with standard heated/cooled seats and optional massaging functions. An upgraded rear entertainment experience is also available.

Everyone will appreciate the Navigator's adaptive suspension. It uses a dozen sensors and forward-looking cameras to both monitor the SUV's movement and predict imperfections in the road. Based on that information, the suspension is tweaked up to 100 times a second for a smoother ride. Meanwhile, the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine soldiers on, though Lincoln now rates it at 440 horsepower (328 kilowatts). That's down from 450 hp (336 kW) in 2021.

Pricing for the new Navigator will be announced closer to its on-sale date, which barring COVID or semiconductor delays should be early in 2022.