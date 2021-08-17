There's no doubt that vanlife is extremely popular right now. From occasional camping adventures to full-time life on the road, vans are in and more people are ditching expensive conversion brands to build their own home-away-from-home. Now, a new West Coast-based company called VanLab is helping do-it-yourselfers with pre-made interior components that only require a bit of assembly.

"So many people want to try out van -life, but don't have the means or the ability to refurbish a van," said Ian Fitzhenry, director of VanLab USA. "We want to empower people on their quest to work from anywhere while seeing this gorgeous country, by providing the first-of-its-kind mobile van kit."

What exactly does this kit include? In short, it's all the woodwork and hardware for creating cabinets, countertops, benches, and tables. It all mounts on a wood floor and the pieces are pre-cut, pre-finished Baltic Birch plywood. Instructions guide buyers through the assembly process, which VanLab says is easy for pretty much anyone to handle through the course of a weekend.

Gallery: VanLab DIY Camper Conversion Kits

15 Photos

Various configurations are available to accommodate different layouts for stoves, sinks, refrigerators, or you can nix all of that for more counter space. Integrated wiring looms with switches, fuses, and other electrical components are also offered.

Of course, being pre-cut means VanLab supplies multiple kits tailor-made for specific vans. Right now you can get kits for the Nissan NV200 and Chevy City Express small vans, as well as the full-size Ford Transit long-wheelbase version. The company is currently working on a kit for the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter short-wheelbase van, and medium-sized van kits are also in development. Components for smaller vans can convert to accommodate a single bed, while the Transit kit has space for a queen-size bed. All kits have provisions for water storage.

As for price, it obviously varies depending on the kit and the features you want. Small-van kits start at $3,999, while the Transit kit starts at $7,995. All kits are available now for order through VanLab's website and they ship within a week of payment.