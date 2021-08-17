The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 was the biggest debut during this year's Monterey Car Week, but the example on display there apparently incurred some slight damage during the event. This video shows some nasty curb rash on the driver's side rear wheel.

The video's focus never gets a clear look at the damage, but, even with the blurry view, you can see the damage. There's a long scrape, and the rim seems slightly bent.

It's not clear when this damage occurred. The wheel is still pristine in Motor1.com's walkaround video. There are no scrapes in the start-up video, either.

The Countach LPI 800-4 rides on 20-inch wheels in front and 21 inches at the back. They have a phone-dial-like design but the openings have a hexagonal shape, rather than being circular. The tires are Pirelli P Zero Corsas.

The modern Countach packs a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated engine that makes 769 horsepower (573 kilowatts) by itself. There's also an electric motor providing 34 hp (25 kW). In total, there's 803 hp (599 kW) on tap.

Lamborghini says the Countach hits 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.8 seconds and reaches 124 mph (200 kph) in 8.6 seconds. The top speed is 221 mph (356 kph).

To keep the look properly retro, the Countach is available in a variety of heritage colors, in addition to more modern choices. Shades like Viola 30th purple and Verde Scandal neon green should give the supercar a striking look.

Lambo only intends to make 112 units of the revived Countach. The company is keeping pricing close to its vest, but the number is likely in excess of $1 million and possibly much more. Deliveries begin in the first quarter of 2022.